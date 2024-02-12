WWE Grand Slam champion to appear on RAW after 259 days to set up major match at Elimination Chamber? Potential explored

This week’s edition of WWE RAW will see two Elimination Chamber qualifying match-ups. SmackDown’s LA Knight and Bobby Lashley will take on the red brand’s Ivar and Bronson Reed, respectively, in their bid to punch their ticket to Perth for the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking of LA Knight, The Megastar may find himself on a collision course against a Grand Slam champion soon. The superstar is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One lost his qualifying match-up against Drew McIntyre this past Friday on WWE SmackDown due to Knight's interference.

It is possible Styles could show up on the red brand tonight for payback. Hypothetically, The Phenomenal One would show up to do commentary for LA Knight versus Ivar only to cost The Megastar his opportunity to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Who knows, fans may see both men duke it out in singles action come February 24.

Styles last competed on WWE RAW 259 days ago when he teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest in tag team action. The duo picked up the win after The Visionary planted The Archer of Infamy with a Curb Stomp.

Which superstars will compete on WWE RAW two weeks before Elimination Chamber?

The February 12, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW is set to witness some of the biggest stars in action. Fans will see stars from SmackDown as they attempt to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out the line-up for the show below:

The New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium – Tag team match

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh – Singles match

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark – Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match

LA Knight vs. Ivar – Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed – Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

