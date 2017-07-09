WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017: 5 potential finishes for Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe

Who will prevail when the Beast and the Destroyer clash?

Has Brock Lesnar finally met his match?

Samoa Joe’s heated advances towards Brock Lesnar were cut off prematurely when he was restrained from entering Lesnar’s interview room on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. And with that, the WWE also left us hanging to find out what happens when the two powerhouses clash this Sunday, on Great Balls of Fire.

We’ve often had reason to be critical of WWE’s slipshod build-up for feuds, but the way in which this headliner between Lesnar and Joe has been handled deserves nothing but props.

Joe’s proclivity for poking the Beast in the eye these past few weeks has depicted him as a fearless and legitimate challenger – something that many of Lesnar’s opponents fail to come across as. And it goes without saying that Lesnar is fully capable of checking Joe into Suplex City too.

The fact that both men can, within the realm of reason, come up with the victory at Great Balls of Fire only lends itself to an open-ended narrative that could pan out in a number of different ways.

You wouldn’t be surprised if Brock Lesnar won. If Samoa Joe won, you wouldn’t be shocked either.

That alone speaks volumes about how adeptly the WWE has built up each Superstar. And when the build has been this good, rarely does the match fail to deliver. On that note, here are 5 potential finishes for the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

#5 Winner of Reigns v Strowman attacks Brock Lesnar

Will Reigns sow the seeds for a long-term rivalry with Brock Lesnar?

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have been involved in a bruising rivalry that is hurtling towards its next punishing leg at Great Balls of Fire when the two powerhouses will collide in an Ambulance match.

Braun Strowman, apart from Brock Lesnar, is possibly the hardest man to keep down for an extended period of time and Roman Reigns has absolutely no quit in him either. One of these men will, however, incapacitate the other to the extent that they’re able to load them into an ambulance and send them straight to hell.

Naturally, such an exertion would elicit a heavy toll on whichever man prevails, but the feeling of elation that he has finally vanquished a most dastardly opponent could fuel an ill-intentioned assault on the Universal Champion later that night.

After all, both Strowman and Reigns have always had one eye on Brock Lesnar and the Title strap around his waist. And what better way to announce their intentions loud and clear, than by costing the Beast Incarnate the match against Samoa Joe?