WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis: Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Great Balls of Fire opens with a huge match between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins.

WWE Great Balls of Fire picked up where the pre-show left off, with Bray Wyatt's entrance followed by that of his opponent for the night, Seth Rollins. The match kicked off as the two competitors sized each other up. Rollins tried to get Wyatt in a hold, but The Eater of Worlds escaped out of it.

The two traded blows before Rollins missed with a running knee and Bray escaped to the outside. The match commenced as Wyatt failed to connect with Rollins who then attacked Wyatt before being thrown outside the ring. Wyatt sent Rollins crashing into the ring post and then into the barricade before dragging him back to the ring.

Rollins got caught in a submission but quickly escaped. Bray raised Rollins onto the turnbuckle, and the two fought on the ropes for a bit before Rollins took a serious superplex from Wyatt. Bray attempted a pin, but Rollins kicked out at two.

Bray Wyatt was in control as he sent Rollins head first into the apron with a DDT. Rollins dodged an attack and sent Wyatt through the middle rope. Seth caught Wyatt on the outside with a suicide dive and dragged him back in. Rollins went for an unsuccessful pin after a splash from the top rope. Rollins quickly answered Wyatt’s kick out with a slingblade and went for a pin, but Wyatt again kicked out at two.

Rollins got caught in a Sister Abigail but stunned Wyatt before he could connect. Rollins landed a Falcon Arrow on Wyatt but still couldn’t get a successful pin. Wyatt responded with a DDT from the top rope on Rollins but failed to capitalise with a pinfall.

Bray got ready to hit his finisher as he taunted the crowd before Rollins came at Wyatt like a madman and viciously attacked his opponent before being caught in a Sister Abigail followed by a pin. The ref counted to three and the match is over. Seth Rollins was defeated by Bray Wyatt in the first match of Great Balls of Fire.



Result: Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins

