WWE Hall of Famer to become Tiffany Stratton's manager before she faces Charlotte Flair? Exploring the possibility

Tiffany Stratton will put her Women's Championship on the line against the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. Before that, Stratton will team up with WWE legend Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Before Royal Rumble, Trish Stratus last competed at Payback 2023, where she lost to Becky Lynch. Since Elimination Chamber will take place in her home country, Canada, it makes sense to book Stratus in a match on the show. However, Stratus' partnership with The Buff Barbie might not be a one-off thing, as the Hall of Famer could become the champion's manager.

An alliance with Stratton would allow Stratus to remain on WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania 41. As both stars are fan favorites, WWE creative could use the Canadian legend to push the Women's Champion before her match with Flair and intensify their rivalry.

A Stratton-Stratus partnership could also allow the Hall of Famer to rekindle her rivalry with The Queen. Flair and the Attitude Era legend could then face off in a match at a big event.

While the abovementioned angle seems intriguing, it is mere speculation at this point.

WWE legend expects a great match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Natalya recently spoke with the Toronto Sun and shared her excitement about the title match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The Queen of Harts explained why she believed it would be a great bout.

"I think it's gonna be such a great match because you see Tiffany when she was first debuting and she was in NXT. She talked, she'd spoken, she'd done interviews saying that she had really looked up to Charlotte. So there is already a built-in story of like, Tiffany was kind of like she wanted to get into wrestling because of Charlotte. So, she's inspired by Charlotte (...) I'm excited to see her give Tiffany what I think could be one of the matches of Tiffany's career." [H/T: Fightful]

That said, on this week's SmackDown, Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton are expected to have another segment. Will Charlotte Flair interfere in the tag team match at the Elimination Chamber to make a statement ahead of WrestleMania 41? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

