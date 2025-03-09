WWE Hall of Famer to join forces with Cody Rhodes to take down The Rock and John Cena? Exploring potential WrestleMania 41 surprise

The Rock and John Cena have teamed up to try and remove Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. It's a union that nobody even imagined in their wildest dreams. The Rock and Cena didn't just have reel-life, but also some real-life heat. However, The Final Boss, being one of the members of the board of directors of TKO, set aside his issues and roped in The Leader of Cenation as his man.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is alone in this battle. On the recent edition of SmackDown, The American Nightmare vowed to take down Cena at 'Mania. However, Cody would still need backing, just like he did last year. In that case, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan could return at WrestleMania 41 to help the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Hogan and The Rock are former rivals in WWE. The two have locked horns in two big matches in the promotion, including a historic Icon vs Icon clash at WrestleMania 18. However, The Final Boss won both the battles against the Hulkster. Therefore, the 71-year-old legend can return at Mania to avenge those losses against The Brahma Bull.

Hogan recently showed up in WWE for RAW's premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2025. However, his return didn't turn out to be a pleasant experience as the fans booed him out of the arena.

It was believed that Hogan's political inclinations might have been the reason for this surprising reaction from the crowd. The fan reaction might be different if Hogan turns up at 'Mania to help the biggest face of the company, Cody Rhodes. While the above angle is speculative, there is a chance it could happen as WrestleMania does throw up the most unexpected surprises.

Hulk Hogan opens up on John Cena turning heel in WWE

Hogan recently gave his reaction to one of the most shocking moments in the history of the sports entertainment juggernaut, with John Cena turning heel. A lot of people also drew comparisons of Cena's heel turn with Hogan's similar turn at WCW in 1996.

During a recent interview with Justin Barraso for his Substack Undisputed, Hogan said that Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber was one of the best heel turns in the pro-wrestling industry.

"It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time," Hogan said. "All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too – he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that," Hogan said. [H/T: Fox News]

Even though The Hulkster didn't speak about a return to WWE anytime soon, could his reference to Cena and The Rock be a potential hint of an impending return? The fans will get the answer on April 20, 2025, at WrestleMania 41.

