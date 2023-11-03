WWE Hall of Famer to return after 1077 days and turn heel at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Fans are anticipating a lot of twists and turns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The premium live event will unfold this Saturday at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card features seven matches at the time of the writing.

One of the matches that the fans are looking forward to the most is the epic clash between the 16-time World Champion John Cena and Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has dominated the GOAT on almost every occasion in recent times. He can potentially pick up the biggest win of his career with a little help from a WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is none other than Rikishi. The renowned member of the legendary Anoa'i family last appeared on WWE TV at Survivor Series 2020. He might show up at Crown Jewel 2023, 1,077 days after his last televised appearance, to help his son Solo win the match, turning heel in the process.

Rikishi has been involved in The Bloodline saga on social media since day one. The 58-year-old star was supposed to make a one-off appearance on the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW in January, but he got sick and could not make it to the show.

What is the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

The main event of Crown Jewel 2023 will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. The pair have been at war with each other for the past several weeks, with Knight coming out on top against Reigns on almost every occasion.

The duo signed the contract for their match last week on SmackDown. The challenger embarrassed the champion on the mic but was blindsided with a cheap shot. He quickly recovered and turned the momentum against The Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen if LA Knight will get his crowning moment this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think LA Knight will defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

