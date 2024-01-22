WWE Hall of Famer to return after 16 years? Analysing the chances

In the past few months, the landscape of WWE has witnessed many major changes & potential comebacks, including the unexpected comeback of CM Punk. As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, many fans believe that Triple H might have more surprises in store for them to generate significant buzz for this year's event at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This led to many believing that WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump might make his return again in the Stamford-based promotion almost after sixteen years.

The last time Trump appeared in WWE was at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 where the former US President was part of the Battle of the Billionaires. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.

However, since then, Trump hasn't made any appearances in the company. The potential belief of his WWE comeback originates after recently the 77-year-old Hall of Famer had given a major reference to the Stamford-based promotion in his latest speech.

During this, Trump mentioned & praised Kane, AKA Glenn Thomas Jacobs, and Undertaker. Even Kane himself reacted to the same through his official social media account which led to many fans believing that the US Presidential election candidate might make another comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, despite this, it's highly unlikely that he's coming back again to the company, given he is running for president again.

What is announced for tonight's edition of WWE RAW?

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW already seems to be a jam-packed episode as the show is set to kick off with a high-profile segment featuring Seth Rollins. For those unaware, The Visionary reportedly suffered a legitimate injury which resulted in him being pulled out from the upcoming house shows. As fans showed their major concern after the reports, the company has revealed that Rollins will address his future as World Heavyweight Champion in the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Additionally, a face-off segment featuring CM Punk and Cody Rhodes is also scheduled for this show which adds more excitement in tonight's episode. Drew McIntyre is also set for a showdown against Damian Priest after having weeks of heated altercations.

Not only this but Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio will also contest against the Miz. In addition, Ivy Nile will be also involved in a battle where she will clash with Valhalla and Chad Gable will face Ivar in a singles bout.

Overall, tonight's show seems like a don't-miss edition of the company, especially considering that we are on the last stop on the red brand before Royal Rumble 2024.

