WWE Hall of Famer to return one last time for 29-year-old star? Dream match scenario explored 

WWE Hall of Famers returning for one last match is not unusual, especially since it is their way of passing the torch to an up-and-coming star. However, much of their backstories don't always begin in positivity, like Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

Trish Stratus had a brief full-time WWE return at the beginning of the year, where she paired with Becky Lynch and another fellow Hall of Famer, Lita. Trish turned heel in April and embarked on a feud with The Man. At Night of Champions, Stratus gained a new partner in Zoey Stark.

The pairing of both women was broken at Payback after the 48-year-old slapped the 29-year-old, forcing the latter to attack her partner. Both haven't faced each other since, and Trish didn't appear on WWE programming again. Due to how their partnership turned out, the Hall of Famer is not done with her former protege.

Trish Stratus recently teased returning to wrestling by next year. Since she didn't suffer any major injury and is in great shape, it would likely happen. If this does occur, her path with Zoey will cross sooner or later.

Zoey hasn't exactly had a notable singles run after her partnership with Trish ended. She occasionally tags with Shayna Baszler, but it hasn't been too impressive. Another run with the Hall of Famer could elevate her position in the company.

Trish could return for one last time in WWE and finish her feud with Zoey. In this way, she could finally pass the torch to the 29-year-old, leave their feud with an ending, and officially retire from the sport.

Is Zoey Stark interested in revisiting her WWE feud with Trish Stratus?

Zoey helped Trish defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions

Some superstars would prefer to move on with other feuds and storylines despite being unfinished with their current one. However, that's not the case for Zoey Stark.

The 29-year-old shared on the Busted Open Holiday Party stream that she wanted to finish her story with the Hall of Famer next year. She also said that despite not knowing how it would go, she was hoping it would happen.

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen."

What has Trish Stratus been up to?

Despite not wrestling, Trish remains active in other areas of her life. She is a mother and at the beginning of this month, launched her own line of socks with SOXOS.

It would be interesting to see if Zoey and Trish will meet again next year on WWE.

