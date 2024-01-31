WWE Hall of Famer’s son to take out Solo Sikoa on his WWE SmackDown debut this week? Looking at the possibility

WWE SmackDown could see Bloodline member Solo Sikoa get decimated by a new superstar on the block. After Roman Reigns' win, The Bloodline would expect to put their feet up for a while and relax. However, they might just have to cut their celebrations short as a new threat looms large.

At the WWE Royal Rumble, we witnessed NXT's Bron Breakker make his debut. He entered the Rumble and put on, arguably, the best performance by an NXT wrestler in the history of the event. This past Monday on RAW, Nick Aldis received a call from Bron Breakker, indicating that WWE SmackDown could very well have its newest star this Friday in the form of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son.

Breakker and the Bloodline don't have any bad blood to speak of. However, The Bloodline is the biggest group in the business and operates primarily out of SmackDown. With Roman Reigns not around on a regular basis, this could be a good time to make an impression by going after his family and Solo Sikoa in particular.

Another reason for Aldis to bring Breakker to SmackDown could be to protect himself. Since announcing the Fatal 4-Way match for the Rumble, The Bloodline will surely put out a hit on him. Should that happen, the former NXT Champion will be of great help.

Shawn Michaels claims Bron Breakker has a lot of pending work in NXT ahead of WWE SmackDown

After a thunderous Royal Rumble and a phone call with Nick Aldis on RAW, all signs point towards a debut on WWE SmackDown for Breakker. However, Shawn Michaels begs to differ.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, in the lead-up to NXT Vengeance Day, the head of NXT gave his take on Breakker. HBK claimed that he would do everything in his power to keep the 26-year-old with NXT whether he likes it or not.

“He may feel like that’s his home, but he’s still got work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not [laughs], So I’ll tell you this much, strange enough, that’s our job. Our job is to lose talent, but I gotta say, he’s one that I’m gonna have trouble letting him go. So look, I can assure that there is more left for Bron Breakker here in NXT, one way or another. He’s an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. Far as I’m concerned, he’s young and as we say, full of piss and vinegar. So if he wants to double-time, he can do it. But I’m not letting him go that easy.”

This Friday night will surely be action-packed with a lot at stake.

