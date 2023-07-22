WWE Hall of Famer to win a title after 733 days? Why it must happen

A WWE Hall of Famer has earned an enormous opportunity to challenge for a major title. The person is none other than Rey Mysterio, and he is only one win away from becoming the number one contender for Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Here’s why the iconic Luchador should be the one to dethrone Mr. A-Town for the title in 15 days at SummerSlam.

The 25-year-old star is in his second WWE United States Title reign, but his run has largely been downplayed compared to other champions, especially his RAW counterpart GUNTHER. The Ring General is enjoying one of the greatest title reigns of the modern era and arguably the greatest Intercontinental Championship runs ever.

Theory’s downfall is a prime example of how even a rub from an icon isn’t enough to stop fans from turning their backs on wrestlers. The SmackDown superstar had had successful title defenses against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Edge, and John Cena. A loss to Rey won’t hurt the young star in the least. On the contrary, it will freshen up his character and restore the legitimacy of the US Title.

Austin Theory is rumored to drop his United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023. This week, he suffered a pinfall loss to Santos Escobar in a non-title match on SmackDown.

Escobar will have a massive opportunity to challenge for Theory’s title when he takes on his mentor Rey Mysterio in a number one contender’s match next week on the blue brand.

How did Rey Mysterio land a match against his protégé on WWE SmackDown?

The Hall of Famer defeated LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Sheamus in the second round of the United States Championship invitational on SmackDown this week. After the match, Rey was congratulated by fellow LWO member Santos Escobar.

Next week will mark the first singles meeting between the two superstars. The match can go in either man’s favor, but a win for Rey will likely carry huge implications regarding his association with Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma.

WWE SmackDown will emanate from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, next Friday.

