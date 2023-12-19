WWE to halt 36-year-old superstar's push because of CM Punk? Exploring implications of his return

CM Punk’s return has been phenomenal within WWE. The wrestling world wanted the Straight Edge Star to return to the Stamford-based company for a while, and Triple H gave the fans what they asked for.

While it’s an amazing ride for the fans, some superstars aren’t having the time of their lives with this return. One of the top names in the locker room who hasn’t been able to accept this is current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Now, it seems that more than one superstar will face the consequences of The Second City Saint’s return.

Since Punk returned, WWE teased a heated rivalry between Punk and Rollins. The former AEW star has become quite the fan-favorite to face Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, previously, the rumors and rumblings were of a clash between Gunther and Seth Rollins.

Given that fans are invested in a feud between Punk and Rollins, the Stamford-based promotion could take advantage of and work on this rather than create a rivalry between Rollins and Gunther.

WWE could halt The Ring General’s push to the world title picture so that fans can enjoy a high-profile rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins that has been building up for nearly a decade.

Triple H on CM Punk’s return to WWE

The Second City Saint returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago in November 2023. During the post-event conference, The Game gave his perception about his return.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," said Triple H.

Ever since returning, CM Punk made an appearance across all three WWE brands, and finally signed with WWE RAW.