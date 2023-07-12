WWE helps Logan Paul fulfil a dream that his YouTube career did not: What is it?

Logan Paul has made a successful jump from YouTube to WWE. The Maverick is a premium attraction in the sports entertainment juggernaut. His pro wrestling career has also helped him achieve a dream that even his huge social media presence couldn’t.

Logan Paul took to Twitter to announce that he got his own WWE action figure from Mattel. The Maverick posted a picture of said action figure and the lemonade drink from his energy drink brand, PRIME.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul young Logan would be freaking out right now. Surreal feeling holding my own WWE Action figure… @Mattel crushed it young Logan would be freaking out right now. Surreal feeling holding my own WWE Action figure… @Mattel crushed it https://t.co/2zbAXPZawp

The social media megastar signed a contract with WWE before SummerSlam 2022, where he had his first singles match against The Miz. Paul was immediately inserted into a title program with Roman Reigns, culminating in an incredible match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

He took another hiatus from WWE after the Premium Live Event – only making his return at the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28, 2023. Though he failed to win, Logan cost Seth Rollins his WrestleMania main event opportunity.

The two met on the Grandest Stage of Them All. One of the spots in the match featured a cameo from KSI, who failed to help his business partner take out The Visionary. Paul’s latest Premium Live Event appearance saw him almost lose his career to a botched ladder spot at Money in the Bank.

What is Logan Paul’s WWE win-loss record?

Logan Paul’s YouTube career helped him land a massive contract with WWE. The Maverick re-signed with Vince McMahon’s promotion after a successful rookie career. With that said, Logan doesn’t have an impressive win-loss record in WWE.

WWE @WWE



has renewed his contract with WWE!



wwe.com/article/logan-… It is official. @LoganPaul has renewed his contract with WWE! It is official. @LoganPaul has renewed his contract with WWE! wwe.com/article/logan-…

The 28-year-old star has competed in six matches in his pro wrestling career. He has won two of the six matches. It is worth mentioning that his first win came in a tag team match with The Miz against the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

His second win, which was also his first singles victory, came at the expense of The A-lister at SummerSlam 2022. He then suffered four losses at the next big Premium Live Events he partook in. It remains to be seen if Paul will win his next big match, rumored to take place at SummerSlam 2023.

Poll : 0 votes