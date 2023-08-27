WWE hints at 29-year-old reverting to former gimmick? The clues are there!

WWE NXT has been shaken up dramatically over the past year. The 2.0 branding was dropped, and NXT became the white & gold brand. From there, more main roster stars began joining the show, both full-time and part-time, to give it a boost.

Nowadays, most fans will say that the third brand has stepped up in quality quite a bit. The viewership for the program has also increased, thanks in part to the innovative and fun booking mixed with the various top-level stars who pop in.

One such WWE main roster star set to appear on NXT in the near future is Butch. It was revealed yesterday that The Bruiserweight will be part of the Global Heritage Invitational, a round-robin style tournament to decide Noam Dar's next challenger for the NXT Heritage Cup. While that's intriguing enough, could Butch be popping in to do more than a few big matches?

Expand Tweet

Butch has long been rumored to be receiving a revamp in WWE. Like how Doudrop became Piper Niven, Nikki A.S.H. became Nikki Cross, Ciampa became Tommaso Ciampa, and Max Dupri became LA Knight, Butch could return to being Pete Dunne. If the move is still planned as was once rumored, his NXT appearances may be how the change is made.

The former United Kingdom Champion follows several other main roster stars who moved to NXT for a refresh or a shakeup. This includes Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, who had been missing their last names and were lost in the shuffle with a comedic gimmick on the main roster. Now, they're starting over, and fans are excited. The same could be in Butch's future soon.

NXT has become the home to several of WWE's main roster stars

While it remains to be seen whether Butch will remain on NXT or even change up his name and gimmick, there are certainly a wealth of other main roster WWE stars who have done exactly that.

As noted, Los Lotharios' Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza are back on NXT. They are seemingly switching up their gimmicks, dropping the more comedic aspects, and they even got their last names back.

Beyond those two, other male main roster stars have arrived on NXT over the past several months and have since made the brand their home. Drew Gulak now leads a grappling stable, while Mustafa Ali is fighting for a better North American Champion. Baron Corbin dropped the "Happy' name and gimmick for something new.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Dana Brooke is seemingly switching up her gimmick while on the white and gold brand too. The Buff Barbie is less smiley and bubbly as of late. Instead, she is showing more aggression, and a heel turn is possible.

Of course, there are other main roster stars who just pop in for a week or two, such as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Then there is Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, who are working on both RAW and NXT full-time. It remains to be seen as to which category Butch will fall into.