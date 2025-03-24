WWE icon to return after 1,524 days to stop John Cena from winning 17th world championship? Potential WrestleMania 41 swerve explored

WWE Superstar John Cena threatened to ruin and destroy 'Wrestling' on this week’s episode of RAW. The Cenation Leader threatened to deface the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning his 17th WWE world title. Interestingly, there is a chance that Ric Flair could return during WrestleMania 41 to stop Cena.

Ric Flair was seen in WWE last in February 2021 when he was involved in a feud between his daughter Charlotte Flair and former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans. Soon after, Flair exited the Stamford-based promotion in August. The Nature Boy had his retirement match in 2022. The Hall of Famer teamed up with Andrade to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a specially promoted event honoring his retirement. This week on RAW, John Cena threatened to surpass the Hall of Famer and win his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41.

Moreover, he also said that he would take the belt home and replace it with a toy belt, similar to the time he did it in April 2005 when he introduced a spinner title to the WWE Universe.

Right now, both John Cena and Ric Flair are tied for the record at 16 world championship wins each. While Cody Rhodes interrupted Mr. You Can’t See Me’s segment and told him he won’t let Cena do as he pleases, there is a chance that Flair could show up at 'Mania to stop him as well.

Since The Franchise Player name-dropped him, it could be a possible foreshadowing by the Stamford-based company. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

John Cena may end up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

Last week on RAW, Cody Rhodes asked John Cena to bring back his real self instead of the current version of him whom he called a 'Whiny b***h.' This week, however, The American Nightmare agreed that The Cenation Leader could be at his most dangerous right now.

While Cena is already a highly successful wrestler, he also has The Rock on his side right now. Notably, Rhodes was unable to overcome The Final Boss on the road to and at WrestleMania XL. Interestingly, Mr. You Can’t See Me didn’t pick up the Undisputed WWE Title when Rhodes gave him the chance tonight.

This could be a display of the silent confidence the now-heel superstar has since he won’t have to play fair anymore. Thus, there is a chance that The American Nightmare could lose his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at The Showcase of The Immortals.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for both Cena and Rhodes in less than a month.

