WWE icon to return after 5 years & turn heel by helping Jey Uso win the World Title? Possibility explored

Jey Uso is set to face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. He has a great opportunity to become a two-time world champion in WWE. However, it won't be an easy task as Punk stands before him as a formidable opponent. This could prompt The YEET Master to pull off a mischievous move at SNME.WWE legend Rikishi could return after five years and help Jey win the World Heavyweight Championship. The 60-year-old was last seen in WWE in November 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. Since then, he has been away from the company. However, the Samoan legend has been quite vocal about the booking of his sons lately on social media.Jey Uso is currently on a mission to become world champion again. The 40-year-old has been behaving erratically for the past few weeks, indicating that he can go to any lengths to win that title. The only thing that currently matters to him is getting to the top regardless of how it happens. However, Uso may be well aware that he might not be able to defeat CM Punk alone.As a result, he could plot a cunning strategy with his father. Just when Punk would be on the verge of winning, Rikishi could show up out of nowhere and cost him. In a shocking turn of events, the WWE icon could help Jey Uso become the World Heavyweight Champion. The father-son duo could officially turn heel, marking the beginning of a shocking alliance.There is a possibility of it happening at Saturday Night's Main Event. It is because The YEET Master has been receiving massive outrage from the fans lately on social media since winning the Battle Royal despite being a babyface. Therefore, WWE could capitalize on this by turning Jey Uso heel with an assist from Rikishi. However, the entire scenario is currently speculative.Jey Uso to feud with CM Punk for the remainder of 2025?Jey Uso and CM Punk are currently involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture on Monday Night RAW. While one of them will taste glory at Saturday Night's Main Event, the other will face heartbreak. There is a good possibility that the loser of that bout would continue to chase the title.WWE could run Jey vs. Punk for a month or two on RAW, even after SNME, as one superstar will have unfinished business with the other. This way, the company could keep both in the spotlight for a considerable time before pushing them in a new direction on Monday Night RAW.There is a high possibility that Jey Uso could turn heel at Saturday Night's Main Event or right after that. If that happens, Triple H can add more layers to their feud after their SNME clash. A heel vs. face feud could garner more interest from the WWE Universe, making it a must-watch.Besides, the involvement of the World Heavyweight Championship could make things far more exciting. However, this is nothing but speculation for now. It remains to be seen how things shape up.