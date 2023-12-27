WWE to induct two beloved superstars into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024? Analyzing the possibility

As the Road to WrestleMania approaches, so does the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The annual HOF celebration has honored the legacy and achievements of several wrestling legends and personalities in the sport, posthumously or not. With this in mind, fans are hoping to see former Wyatt Family members Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (AKA Luke Harper) at next year's induction.

Brodie Lee unfortunately passed away on December 26, 2020, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. At the time, he was signed to AEW, but WWE also paid tribute to him, and so did the rest of the wrestling world. Unfortunately, The Wyatt Family's tragedy did not stop there. On August 24, 2023, Bray Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack. The entire wrestling world mourned the sudden loss of The Fiend.

Fans began to urge the Stamford-based promotion to induct the late Wyatt Family members into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. However, while this may be highly possible, there might still be some obstacles the company would face.

The Stamford-based promotion may want to ensure both men have their spotlight for their Hall of Fame. Reports have also suggested that it might just be Bray who would be inducted into the Hall of Fame and even headline it.

However, if the company wants to have both men together, it could be by inducting the entire Wyatt Family.

Aside from voicing Brodie and Bray, fans have also wanted to see the entire Wyatt Family into the Hall of Fame. This way, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman could also be together to share their stories when all four of them are still together.

Which WWE star recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee?

December 26, 2023, marked the third year Brodie passed away. Unsurprisingly, wrestling fans and numerous professionals remembered the late wrestler. Another superstar who did this was Seth Rollins.

The World Heavyweight Champion was one of the stars who competed at Madison Square Garden as part of WWE's Holiday Tour. After his match, he remembered Brodie by saying that he missed him and let fans chant Lee's name.

He then honored Bray by saying that he saw the fireflies before the lights went out for the event. Seth ended the tribute by asking fans to fill the arena with fireflies and sing his song.

What is the latest news regarding the WWE Hall of Fame 2024?

While no inductees have been announced yet, a significant report has emerged regarding the ceremony. It was recently reported that Triple H will be in control of the celebration, which was all previously handled by Vince McMahon.

It would be interesting to see who will eventually join the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.