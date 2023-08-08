WWE to introduce female star to Jimmy and Jey Uso's Bloodline saga? Exploring the possibility

Jimmy and Jey Uso are no longer on the same side after the former attacked the latter at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Usos look set to further The Bloodline saga with their budding rivalry. As the story progress, it's possible that one of the brothers could call upon a female star for help.

Jey Uso was inches from becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam. However, he couldn't secure the gold as Jimmy Uso returned and pulled him out of the ring.

Recent reports have suggested that Roman Reigns will be absent for a while, putting more focus on The Usos' angle. If the Stamford-based promotion plans to continue this story until WrestleMania 40, they could add Tamina to make it more compelling.

Tamina debuted with The Usos in 2010 and is also part of the legendary Anoa'i family. Many expect her to join forces with Jey since he has nobody on his side. However, the 45-year-old could assist Jimmy in gaining the upper hand in the feud instead. The twins could later resolve their differences and form a trio with the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Fans last saw Tamina in action on the February 27, 2023, edition of Main Event. During the show, she lost to "Michin" Mia Yim. She was drafted to SmackDown as part of this year's WWE Draft.

Potential reason why Tamina could join Jimmy and Jey Uso's storyline

Tamina has a close relationship with her family

A singles match between Jimmy and Jey deserves a grand stage like WrestleMania. Interestingly, the former tag team champions have expressed their desire to square off at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the past, Jey Uso has mentioned that he and Jimmy wish to face each other at 'Mania. He also wants his family to be involved in the dream showdown.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," said Jey.

With this in mind, adding Tamina to Jimmy and Jey's feud could allow the program to continue until WrestleMania 40.

Why is Tamina not involved with The Bloodline already?

Unsurprisingly, the former Women's Tag Team Champion wants to join his cousins in their ongoing WWE angle. She previously stated there have been talks about her inclusion in the saga, and the creative team is seemingly waiting for the right time to do so.

It remains to be seen what's next in the developing feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso.