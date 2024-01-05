WWE legend to confront Roman Reigns for the first time in 9 years on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution? Checking the possibility

WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution is set to air later tonight on the FOX Network. The big show will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. According to WrestleTix, nearly 13,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

Notably, the show will feature an appearance from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has a very limited schedule, so his appearances are few and far between at this point. However, when he does show up, the fans get glued to their seats in excitement.

While Reigns will be on the upcoming episode of blue brand to witness who the next number-one contender will be for his coveted prize, there is a chance that a different challenger will emerge. More specifically, The Rock may confront Roman Reigns for the first time in nine years on Friday Night SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns last interacted together on-screen at the 2015 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The People's Champion helped Roman fight off various heels and then raised Reigns' arm as a sign of respect. That visual has remained notable, as fans were booing The Rock for endorsing the then unpopular Reigns.

Given that The Rock returned to television on RAW: Day 1 this week and teased a feud with the Head of the Table, an appearance on SmackDown feels possible. Still, The Rock has a limited schedule, so nobody should expect him to show up. If he does, it will simply be a bonus.

Three WWE Superstars look to challenge Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble

As noted, Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution with the intention of seeing who his challenger will be at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A Triple-Threat Match is currently scheduled and will feature three of the top WWE Superstars battling it out.

AJ Styles, who recently returned to WWE, will battle Randy Orton and LA Knight. The bout will presumably be the main event of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Each of the three men is looking to get revenge on Roman Reigns for past incidents.

Both Styles and Orton were injured by The Bloodline. Meanwhile, the Megastar arguably had Reigns beat at Crown Jewel 2023 if it were not for interference. Each man has a sworn payback, but they stand in each other's path.

Expand Tweet

Beyond that bout, a WWE Women's Championship match featuring IYO SKY and Mia Yim is confirmed. Additionally, Kevin Owens will battle Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship Tournament, and Pretty Deadly will battle Butch and a mystery partner.

Are you excited about SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below!