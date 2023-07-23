WWE legend to defeat Roman Reigns for his title to complete his revenge after 469 days at Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has been invincible as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, reigning supreme over several massive names in the last three years. However, that could change at Payback 2023, as he could drop his title to Randy Orton at the event.

As you may know, The Viper has been nursing a back injury since May 20, 2022. However, Orton could reportedly return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam.

If that is indeed the case, The Legend Killer could target Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. As you may know, Orton last competed in the Tag Title Unification match, where he teamed up with Matt Riddle against The Usos. However, The Tribal Chief made his presence felt in the high-profile clash to cost RK-Bro a win.

Given that, it would be fair to say that The Legend Killer and Reigns have some unfinished business between them. Hence, Orton could look to exact revenge on Reigns following his potential comeback at SummerSlam.

The company could reignite their rivalry, leading to a potential match between the duo at Payback 2023.

Truth be told, Orton has what it takes to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The former WWE Champion has had an illustrious career in the Stamford-based company, prevailing over every challenge put in front of him. Given his caliber, the odds of Orton being the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns can't be ruled out.

The Viper could defeat The Tribal Chief in a potential match at Payback to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and complete his revenge after over a year.

Wrestling veteran feels Randy Orton is the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns

While fans have been speculating about potential names who could defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno feels Randy Orton is the guy to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran said:

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop," said Inferno. [From 0:44 - 0:56]

You can check out the entire episode below:

Will Randy Orton be the one to finally end the Head of the Table's dominating reign? Only time will tell.

Do you want The Viper to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

