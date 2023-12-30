WWE legend to get squashed and retire? 5 directions for Gunther in 2024

Gunther has had a monumental 2023. The Ring General made history as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. He surpassed Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day run with the workman’s title in September.

What’s more, the Austrian brute defended his championship in some excellent matches during the past 12 months. He delivered classics against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and The Miz to name a few between January and September, in addition to the banger at WrestleMania 39 with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

It is hard to argue that 2024 would be any different for Imperium’s leader. The RAW Superstar will be looking to add many other accolades to his incredible career in the coming year. That being said, let’s look at five possible directions for Gunther in 2024:

#5. The Ring General squashes and retires Goldberg

Goldberg recently made headlines with his unfiltered comments about Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer called his former boss a “piece of s**t” for not giving him his retirement match despite giving him his word. The former WWE Champion last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event where he lost to Roman Reigns.

With WWE’s creative direction now under Triple H, Goldberg might get the retirement match he’s been longing for quite some time. The former WCW Champion could return to the company in 2024 and kick off an angle with Gunther. The Ring General has already beaten numerous big names and he can potentially squash Goldberg and send him into retirement to kick off the New Year.

#4. Gunther gets Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

Gunther’s face off with Brock Lesnar popped a great reaction from the crowd at Royal Rumble 2023. The Ring General has been consistently advocating for a singles match against the Beast Incarnate, saying he sees Lesnar as his “final boss”.

Ideally, the match would take place on the Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 40. Lesnar is rumored to return to WWE on the road to Royal Rumble 2024. Triple H needs to play his cards right and give the WWE Universe this dream match between the Ring General and the Beast Incarnate.

#3. Intercontinental title finally change hands in 2024

Gunther has done a wonderful job restoring the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship. He’s had the most title defenses out of all active champions on the main roster in 2023. Plus, most of his matches have received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

The Ring General has said he believes he’s outgrown the Intercontinental Championship. Fans might see the RAW Superstar finally drop his title to this man who gave him a rare loss a couple of months ago on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Imperium wins all the gold at Bash in Berlin

2024 is set to be a huge year for WWE when it comes to premium live events. The sports entertainment juggernaut has already announced a number of international shows. They will be bringing the action to Germany with Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

Given Imperium’s history with Germany, the stable is bound to get a babyface reaction should they compete at the PLE. Who knows, all three men may walk out of the Mercedes-Benz Arena with the world and tag team titles around their waist.

#1. Longtime friends turn bitter enemies

WWE has done a wonderful job of delivering feuds between real-life enemies and friends in the past. Triple H knows the emotions such feuds tend to bring out because of his own history with best friends Shawn Michaels inside the squared circle.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if The Game books Gunther to turn on Ludwig Kaiser or vice versa. Both men have known each other for a long time. They competed against each other prior to coming to WWE. 2024 just might be the year of European Excellence.