WWE legend, not John Cena, to dethrone Cody Rhodes in a squash match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

The current WrestleMania 41 main event card features Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. However, there could be a twist at the last moment. One more superstar might enter the contest, making it a Triple Threat match, and he could ultimately dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Champion.

Ad

CM Punk can pull a shocker on Night Two of 'Mania 41 by using Paul Heyman's favor to insert himself in the title match. The Straight Edge Superstar has frequently discussed the favor Paul Heyman owes him. There has been a lot of speculation about what Punk wants from The Wiseman. In this week's edition of SmackDown, Punk once again mentioned the favor that The Wiseman owes him, but he didn't reveal much. That favor could involve getting a shot at Cody's title at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Punk is set to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. However, what the winner will receive from this match is a topic of discussion. WWE CCO Triple H is known for pulling last-minute surprises, and putting Punk in the Cody-Cena match could be one of them.

After winning the match on Night One, the Straight Edge Superstar can come out with Heyman and then enter the game midway. He can then go all out against the two and pin Cody to become the new WWE Champion. That would be one of the biggest surprises of the night.

Ad

CM Punk had an emotional moment on WWE SmackDown this week

Punk had an emotional night on WWE SmackDown at the O2 Arena in London this week. The former WWE Champion had a face-off with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for a contract signing regarding their match at WrestleMania 41.

However, the segment became an emotional one for an aggressive Punk when Paul Heyman broke the news to him that he was finally main eventing a WrestleMania for the first time in his life. The Triple Threat match would be the last match on Night One of WrestleMania 41, and CM Punk would finally realize his dream. This was one of the reasons he left the company on sour terms in 2014 when former Chairman Vince McMahon denied him the opportunity to main event 'Mania. But now, 19 years after his debut in the company, Punk will fulfill his dream.

Ad

Even Paul Heyman's voice cracked, and he was emotional while telling Punk that he would indeed be closing the show at 'Mania. It remains to be seen if The Wiseman will turn on his current client, Roman Reigns, to side with CM Punk at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback