WWE legend to join Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans were thrilled with the women's division on SmackDown this past Friday. The legendary Trish Stratus returned and tried to help Tiffany Stratton fight off the two-on-one onslaught from Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. It didn't work, however, as both women were laid out.

Ad

Afterward, Charlotte Flair came out and mocked Tiffany before making their WWE WrestleMania 41 match official. Given that Charlotte is now fully heel and against Tiffany, it could mean she unites with Nia and Candice. This could be where Michelle McCool comes in.

Michelle McCool, known for being a former Divas Champion, the wife of The Undertaker, and entering the Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class has been all over the news lately. To capitalize on this, she could show up and help Tiffany and Trish.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

In many ways, it would be like three generations united to take on the heel trio. Trish Stratus was around in the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. Michelle was primarily featured during the PG Era. Naturally, Tiffany is part of this modern era.

The trio of WWE blondes could work together to fend off Candice, Nia, and Charlotte. This could then lead to the match at Elimination Chamber Toronto turning into a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Two legends and Tiffany battling three of the best stars on SmackDown would be highly entertaining.

Ad

This would give Michelle McCool even more attention ahead of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

As mentioned earlier, this would be big for Michelle McCool, as she already has a lot of attention on her right now. This is thanks to her impending induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The news broke while The Undertaker and McCool were on ESPN's Get Up program. Triple H crashed the show to deliver the news, which in his eyes was sweet revenge as The Deadman and Shawn Michaels did something similar to The Game recently.

Ad

The Hall of Famers showed up during a meeting at WWE Headquarters, as arranged by Nick Khan. There they revealed the news of The Game being inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame this April. Now, Michelle and Triple H will both be going in together.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, McCool is getting more attention than at any point since she was an active wrestler. World Wrestling Entertainment and McCool would be smart to capitalize on the newfound publicity and fan interest by having her compete at Elimination Chamber Toronto and keep the momentum going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback