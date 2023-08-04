WWE legend to manage Cody Rhodes ahead of in-ring comeback after 14+ months? Looking at the chances

Cody Rhodes is set to have the battle of his life against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. This comes after months of feuding, yet a lot of animosity remains. Still, The American Nightmare will presumably move on following their rubber match, meaning he may end up feuding with other stars.

WWE has a lot of factions and units, meaning Rhodes will inevitably be outnumbered no matter who he feuds with. One way that the former Intercontinental Champion could fight against those odds is by securing a manager. Not just any run-of-the-mill manager either, but Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer is an iconic superstar who has dominated WWE for decades. Unfortunately, he has been out of action due to a serious back injury that required surgery. Could that open The Viper up to managing Rhodes?

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Per Fightful Select: Randy Orton hasn't been cleared for a in-ring return and he hasn't been factored into creative plans pic.twitter.com/Gx7ypIOSJC

While anything is possible in World Wrestling Entertainment, the odds of Randy returning to manage Cody is relatively low. He is unlikely to return to television until he's cleared to get back in the ring and hit his opposition with the devastating RKOs.

Still, Randy and Cody have a long history together. Both men are generational superstars, and that bond led them to become part of Legacy together. Given their past, some kind of reunion will likely occur in the future, even if not via a managerial role.

Recent medical updates on Randy Orton don't signal a WWE return any time soon

Fans are certainly eager to see Randy Orton back in action. Before every Premium Live Event, the WWE Universe tries to predict when and how the multi-time world champion will return to action.

Unfortunately, a comeback still seems pretty far away. It was even recently noted by Fightful Select that he hasn't been cleared for an in-ring return after over a year. Unless the company and Orton hide his recovery extremely well, he won't be in action for quite a while.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that while he hasn't gotten to the point of running the ropes or bumping yet, Randy is determined to return to the ring. An athlete as talented as The Viper being motivated to return on his terms means it will almost certainly occur.

Like many things in pro wrestling, Orton's return is less about if and more about when. Fans will have to tune in weekly and hope that an RKO out of nowhere is hit, marking the return of The Legend Killer.

