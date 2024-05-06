WWE legend must return after 1261 days to be a part of Jey Uso's new Bloodline after Paul Heyman's subtle request to him

Jey Uso lost to Damian Priest at Backlash France. However, his entrance was arguably among the biggest highlights of the night. Before the bout, Jey was confronted by Solo Sikoa's version of the Bloodline, comprising Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Paul Heyman.

During the confrontation, Paul Heyman had meaningful eye contact with Jey Uso. The Wiseman seemingly hinted that he didn't approve of the new Bloodline's actions. Following the exchange, WWE legend Rikishi needs to return to the Stamford-based promotion after 1261 days to join Jey's version of The Bloodline.

For those unaware, Rikishi's last appearance on WWE TV came during The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series 2020 on November 23. The Hall of Famer could now make a comeback to play a significant role in the Samoan faction's storyline.

Rikishi's return could lead to Jey Uso and Jimmy's reunion

One major reason the WWE Hall of Famer could return is to reunite The Usos. Jey and Jimmy parted ways after the latter betrayed him during the Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam 2023. The Yeet Master ultimately left SmackDown while Jimmy rejoined The Bloodline.

Jey Uso has become a major solo superstar on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Jimmy was recently excommunicated from the faction under Solo Sikoa's leadership. Jimmy's exit from the group could pave the way for The Usos' much-awaited reunion.

Upon his comeback, Rikishi could gradually convince his sons to reconcile and reform The Usos. The potential reunion would carry emotional weight and create a compelling angle on television. However, it's important to note that Jimmy is sidelined from in-ring action due to an injury and might not return in the near future.

A family confrontation with Solo Sikoa

Besides Jey and Jimmy Uso, Rikishi is closely related to Solo Sikoa as the latter is his youngest son. If the WWE legend returns and aligns with Jey Uso, they could confront The Enforcer, questioning his abuse of power within the company.

Together, they might attempt to break Sikoa emotionally and persuade him to realign with his family instead of staying loyal to the new Bloodline.

If The Enforcer turns down Rikishi's advice, it would intensify the family drama and add further depth to the former's character. It could also help the creative team in portraying him as a ruthless leader of the new Bloodline.

Could lead to the return of babyface Roman Reigns

If Rikishi and Jey Uso decide to confront Solo Sikoa and the latter launches an attack on the Hall of Famer with the help of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, it could lead to the return of Roman Reigns. With Reigns likely returning as a babyface, he could seek revenge for the attack on the former Intercontinental Champion.

Since Rikishi is the father of Jey and Jimmy, he could convince the duo to settle their differences with Reigns and form a formidable trio to take on the new Bloodline. This could eventually lead to a full-fledged Bloodline civil war in the Stamford-based promotion.