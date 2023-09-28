WWE legend to return after 1040 days to annihilate The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing major swerve

The Bloodline has been running rampant over the past year. Despite the fractures following Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa found a way to continue their menacing ways on the blue brand.

Their attack on AJ Styles and John Cena last week demonstrated the lengths they were willing to go to, even with The Tribal Chief on hiatus. At SummerSlam, Jimmy turned on Jey costing him the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns. Despite denouncing any ties to The Bloodline, his actions against his brother and his decisions following SummerSlam proved otherwise.

In light of recent events with Jey transferring to RAW, and Jimmy and Sikoa ambushing John Cena leaving him without a partner, Hall of Famer Rikishi might step in to take control of the situation and confront his sons on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Reigns is reportedly set to appear on the SmackDown following Fastlane. Thus, creating an apt timeline for Rikishi to settle the dispute and help the family arrive at a consensus on a way forward on the blue brand. He could also form an alliance with the Cenation Leader, a WWE star he knows all too well, and challenge The Bloodline members at the Premium Live Event.

In 2019, Rikishi appeared on the RAW Reunion show and a year later at Survivor Series. The Usos' father Rikishi has been keeping an eye on all events surrounding the family faction and even commented on the matter multiple times. There were rumors surrounding him potentially being a special guest referee for Jimmy vs. Jey at Payback.

The Bloodline has undergone a drastic transformation in Roman Reigns' absence

Following SummerSlam, The Tribal Chief has been making fewer and fewer television appearances. However, Paul Heyman is often spotted giving up updates on what Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are up to.

Initially, it felt like Jimmy might have a trick up his sleeve as he seems to do whatever he deems fit without long-lasting impact or vital planning. Solo Sikoa's destructive path puts anyone at risk if they cross him. Additionally, Jey Uso got himself drafted to RAW, possibly giving a red brand star the opportunity to move to SmackDown and challenge Roman Reigns.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not addressed these events in his time away, but will surely have quite a decision to make pertaining to his cousins' futures in The Bloodline.

The Bloodline's implosion at Night of Champions caused a stir in the wrestling fraternity. The addition of a senior family member like Rikishi could be just what they need to bring order to the chaos.

Do you think Rikishi should return and team up with John Cena at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

