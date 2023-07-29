WWE legend to return after 14 months to cost Gunther his Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, The Ring General could drop his title to The Scottish Warrior at the event due to interference from Randy Orton.

The 20-time champion has been on the sidelines since May last year due to a serious back injury. However, recent reports have suggested that The Legend Killer could make his much-awaited comeback at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5.

If that is indeed the case then Orton could return to help Drew McIntyre and Riddle even the odds against Imperium. As you may know, The Scottish Warrior and The Original Bro have been involved in an angle with the heel faction on the red brand.

The recent episode of Monday's RAW saw McIntyre defeat Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one contest. However, following the match, he was attacked by Gunther and Giovanni Vinci. This resulted in Riddle showing up at ringside to make the save. However, he was laid out by a big boot from Gunther.

Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be surprising if The Viper returns at SummerSlam to exact revenge on The Ring General for attacking Riddle.

The company could have The Viper make his surprise return on August 5 to help McIntyre dethrone Gunther and capture the Intercontinental Championship. This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud between RK-Bro and McIntyre vs. Imperium.

WWE SummerSlam will feature four title matches

WWE has so far announced four title matches for SummerSlam 2023. Apart from Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Asuka will also put their respective championships on the line on August 5.

While The Tribal Chief will take on Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at the Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Asuka will put her WWE Women's Title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match.

On another note, all the current champions are favorites to win their respective bouts at The Biggest WWE Event of the Summer. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want Randy Orton to return and help Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

