WWE legend to return after 4 years to cost Gunther his title on RAW? Massive swerve explored 

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Alpha Academy member Chad Gable on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end well for the Imperium leader, as he could lose his title due to interference from a returning WWE legend.

The veteran in question is none other than Honky Tonk Man. The Hall of Famer's last appearance on WWE programming came in 2019 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, the 70-year-old could return after four years to cause a massive title change on Monday's RAW.

With a reign of 454 days, Honky Tonk Man is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. However, The Ring General is threatening the veteran's monumental record. Gunther has held the IC Title for over 430 days now and looks invincible at the moment.

Given the Imperium leader is set to defend the IC Championship on WWE RAW, it wouldn't be surprising if Honky Tonk Man returns to cost him his title, safeguarding his record in the process. The creative team could have Imperium resort to unfair means during the title match only for the WWE Hall of Famer to return and even the odds.

Wrestling veteran recently praised WWE RAW star Gunther for his wrestling style

Gunther is currently one of the top names on the WWE roster. The Ring General has taken giant strides in the last few months to establish himself as one of the top dogs of the company. Be it his hard-hitting wrestling style or his character work, Gunther has impressed fans and critics alike.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently heaped huge praise on the 36-year-old star. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell admired The Ring General's old-school wrestling style.

"Him [Gunther] and Butch, if you showed this to a non-fan, they'd sit back and they would have to look at it twice even though all the things they heard about wrestling. 'Oh it's fake, it's all set up.' But if you watched that, you are gonna say, 'Damn he knocked the s**t out of him there. He hit him and that's what you want. It's not all this big flashy stuff you see on AEW, all the spot-spot, they don't do that. They're doing old-school wrestling and making you kind of believe it. I think that's the selling point of it."

