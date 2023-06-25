WWE legend to return after 406 days to cost Gunther his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank? Exploring massive swerve

Gunther is currently involved in a program with Matt Riddle on WWE RAW. The duo have been going back and forth at each other and are headed towards a potential match for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. If that is indeed the case, The Ring General could lose his title at the event due to interference from Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer has been on the shelf since last year due to a back injury. He last featured in the Tag Title Unification match on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

While there were rumors of Orton returning at The Show of Shows this year to confront Roman Reigns, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, recent reports have suggested that The Apex Predator could return to the Stamford-based promotion at Money in the Bank.

If The Viper does return at the upcoming premium live event, he could help his RK-Bro partner in his potential match against Gunther. Orton could make his presence felt during the match and help Riddle prevail over his rival, costing The Ring General his Intercontinental Championship in the process.

This potential swerve would not only send WWE fans into a frenzy but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive feud between RK-Bro and Imperium.

RK-Bro was one of the most beloved tag teams on the WWE roster last year

RK-Bro was inarguably one of the best tag teams on the WWE roster last year. The uncanny duo of Randy Orton and The Original Bro were part of several entertaining segments and enthralling matches. The pair's chemistry, charisma, and character work got them insanely over among fans in a very short period.

RK-Bro's run received huge praise from fans and critics alike, with Half of Famer journalist Bill Apter picking RK-Bro as the best tag team of 2022. Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran said:

"It's a hard choice. There are so many great teams, but the unlikely team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, which I never thought would get along together, will get my vote. They have the perfect combination of talent within that team. And yeah, I think they were the best tag team in that particular group." [From 08:05 to 08:34]

Given their successful run as a tag team, the creative team could reunite The Viper with Matt Riddle upon his return.

