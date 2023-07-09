Brock Lesnar returned on the post-MITB episode of WWE RAW to reignite his feud with Cody Rhodes. The duo got involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in Rhodes getting the better of The Beast.

Given how things unfolded, a potential match between former WWE Champion and The American Nightmare seems like a foregone conclusion for SummerSlam.

As per reports, the duo could take on each other in a Bullrope Match at SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then things may not turn out well for The American Nightmare, as he could succumb to a loss in the match due to Randy Orton's interference.

As you may know, The Legend Killer has been on the shelf due to a back injury since May 20, 2022. However, recent reports have revealed that Orton's highly-anticipated WWE return is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors of the Stamford-based promotion making The Apex Predator return as a heel. If there is any truth behind that, it wouldn't be surprising to see The Viper return and turn heel on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

For those unaware, The Viper and The American Nightmare have quite a bit of history between them. Rhodes was Randy Orton's disciple in The Legacy during the early stages of his WWE career. Hence, the company could use the duo's past to weave an interesting angle between them.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Randy Orton says that Cody Rhodes kept him safe Randy Orton says that Cody Rhodes kept him safe 💯 https://t.co/8IAlBj1uD6

Orton could come back to target Rhodes at the SummerSlam. The creative team could have The Viper cost Cody the win at the PLE, turning heel in the process.

Cody Rhodes has been impressive in his second stint with WWE

Cody Rhodes has been doing some of the best work of his career during his second stint with the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare has been part of some high-profile feuds, which have given fans some classic and memorable moments.

His recent work has earned him huge praise from WWE Universe, with veteran Jim Cornette touting him as the biggest babyface in the wrestling business right now.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said:

"Cody got a huge ovation [in London], he's the biggest babyface in the wrestling business now. And that just also shows you how quickly things can turn around. He was a babyface in AEW and the fans were booing him. And now he's the biggest babyface in the biggest [wrestling] company in the world... It's the same guy but it's the presentation. You know, it's the same product but you're getting a negative reaction because of the way you're marketing it in one place and it's selling like gangbusters in the other place." [From 01:16 to 02:06]

Check out the video below:

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinions? Also, should Randy Orton turn heel upon his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes