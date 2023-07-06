WWE legend to return after 45 months to cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Exploring major swerve

Recent reports have revealed that Roman Reigns could defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then The Tribal Chief could lose his title due to interference from The Rock.

The People's Champion last appeared on WWE programming on the 20th-anniversary episode of WWE SmackDown back in October 2019. While he was rumored to make his WWE return on the Road to WrestleMania 39 to set up a match against The Head of the Table, that didn't happen.

However, following the first night of WrestleMania 39, The Rock teased his potential involvement in The Bloodline saga in the future. Furthermore, Jey Uso recently gave a tribute to The People's Champion at Money in the Bank. The Right Hand Man emulated The Rock's famous strikes, perhaps foreshadowing his return.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People’s Champ Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania https://t.co/J88VExgwy7

Given that, it won't be surprising if The Rock returns to help Main Event Jey Uso in his potential match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The creative team could have The Brahma Bull make his presence felt during the clash to help Jey prevail over the former Big Dog.

This potential angle would not only add that element of surprise to the PLE but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns for a later date.

Wrestling veteran still wants The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to happen in WWE

Much like several fans, WWE legend Mick Foley hasn't given up on the idea of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in WWE. The veteran recently speculated about a potential match between the two stalwarts.

Speaking on the Foley Is Pod, the 58-year-old veteran said:

"If [WWE] know now that they can have Rock in a main event for WrestleMania 40 — with Roman's streak at that point surpassing 1,300 days — that would be a majestic match. They could have a heck of a feud without the title, too. But, if they feel like they have The Rock in reserve, I think Roman holds that title, which might be why they divided the title [creating a new World Heavyweight Championship]. Final answer — If Rock's in the works [for WrestleMania 40], I'm okay with Roman holding on to the title."

Do you want The Rock to return to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes