WWE legend to return after 701 days and help Cody Rhodes in his battle against The Bloodline? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is gearing up to 'Finish his Story' at WrestleMania 40 when he clashes against Roman Reigns in a rematch of last year's 'Mania. The American Nightmare earned this opportunity by winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, the drastic change in The Rock character has also led to Seth Rollins aligning himself with Cody Rhodes in his battle against The Bloodline.

However, there is a slight possibility that not only The Visionary, but also WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin might make a comeback to aid Rhodes in his war against the Samoan faction. The Texas Rattlesnake last appeared in the Stamford-based promotion on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 where he stunned Pat McAfee, Austin Theory and Vince McMahon.

Since then, Stone Cold has yet to make any further appearance in the company. This marks his last presence in WWE almost 701 days before. The rationale behind the possibility of The Texas Rattlesnake helping Cody Rhodes stems from the iconic history behind Rock and Austin.

Expand Tweet

With The People's Champion playing a pivotal role in the feud of The Tribal Chief against Cody, this might result in Stone Cold making his return and aiding The American Nightmare to even out the playing field. Interestingly, a similar situation has happened before, when Stone Cold came back from a break to help Mankind win an 'against-all-odds' championship match against The Rock, who was backed by Vince McMahon and his henchmen.

Later, post-WrestleMania, this angle could also initiate another iconic match between these two legends which indeed would generate a significant buzz for the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, recently the WWE legend also expressed his desire to face The Great One in a rematch at WrestleMania 40 Philly which doesn't seem to happening anymore.

Cody Rhodes targeted The Rock on SmackDown off-air

In the most recent episode of the Friday Night Show, the Hollywood star made his appearance in a long opening segment along with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. During his promo, The Great One not only countered Cody's challenge by offering a tag team match but also mocked the live crowd in the venue.

In an off-air appearance, Dusty's son targeted the Rock and replied to him by supporting the live crowd. He stated:

"Okay, what do we do? I’ve never had this happen. Hey, quick question for you. Was Rock here earlier? What did he say? Hey, this is my cousin Berkley. Berkley, you were here the whole time. What did Rock say? What did he say? What did he say about these people? What do they do? [Berkley tells him The Rock said they do c****ne and m**h.] Oh my God! There’s kids here. Oh, Berk, we can’t say that here. Boo Berkley. It has been a wonderful night. I always enjoy coming to SmackDown," Rhodes said.

Overall, it will be engaging to see what will happen next week when Cody Rhodes responds to the counteroffer of The Brahma Bull.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!