WWE legend to return after 9 years and turn heel to help Damian Priest dethrone Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the potential 

Seth Rollins will join forces with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton to lock horns with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. Things may not end well for The Visionary at the event as he could lose his World Heavyweight Title to Damian Priest due to a returning WWE legend.

The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. As you may know, The Voice of The Voiceless is rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion on Saturday at Survivor Series 2023. If true, he could potentially turn heel to cost Seth Rollins his title.

It wouldn't be surprising if Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins following the WarGames match. Given The Architect has had some real-life issues with Punk, the latter could return after nine years and help The Archer of Infamy become the new champion.

While the former WWE star has been a face since his AEW debut in 2021, he may embrace the dark side after two years following his potential comeback at Survivor Series 2023. This could lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster match between Rollins and Punk at Royal Rumble 2024.

Seth Rollins comments on CM Punk's possible WWE return

Since AEW terminated CM Punk's contract, fans have been speculating about the star's potential return to WWE.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins once shared his thoughts on Punk's rumored comeback to the Stamford-based company. In a past interview with Wrestling Inc., The Architect fired verbal volleys at Punk, calling him a "cancer."

"Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘Did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there. We knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye, bye. See you later."

Rollins, however, clarified his comments just a week later. It will be interesting to see if the two lock horns in the future.

