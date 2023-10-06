WWE legend to return after 913 days to cost John Cena and LA Knight their match? Fastlane 2023 prediction

John Cena and LA Knight are set to team up against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. With just a few days left until this event, fans are excited and eagerly anticipating surprising twists and turns that are set to take place.

However, WWE legend Kevin Nash could make his return at Fastlane and potentially cost Knight and Cena in their match against the Bloodline. This speculation is based on the recent news of Nash signing a contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he had signed a new contract with the company. As of now, the nature of Nash's contract hasn't been revealed, but there is a possibility that he might interfere in LA Knight's match at Fastlane.

The potential reason behind this could be the past heat between these two, where the WWE legend trolled The Megastar online by referring to him as a ripoff of The Rock. Knight also took some massive shots at Nash in return. Now that the WWE Hall of Famer is under contract, the company may decide to utilize this online rivalry and turn it into a storyline by having Kevin cost Knight his match.

However, despite this online heat, the chances of this possibility seem highly unlikely as the nature of Kevin Nash's contract hasn't been revealed yet. The last time Nash appeared on WWE television was during the Hall of Fame 2021 induction of the nWo. It will be interesting to see how things unfold at Fastlane 2023 when The Megastar and the Cenation Leader join forces against the Samoan faction.

What other surprises are likely to happen at WWE Fastlane 2023?

As we approach Fastlane 2023, many rumors and speculations are arising regarding the surprises that WWE has in store for this Premium Live Event. One major surprise could be the debut of Jade Cargill at the event. According to reports, Jade is expected to appear at Fastlane and finally make her debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, fans are speculating about the return of Randy Orton after recent positive updates regarding the progression of the Viper. In case the Apex Predator makes his long-awaited comeback, he might confront Seth Rollins after his Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Overall, Fastlane 2023 promises to deliver major twists and turns in the company's ongoing landscape of storylines.