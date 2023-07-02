WWE legend to return and attack Cody Rhodes on the post-Money in the Bank edition of WWE RAW? Exploring massive swerve 

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one contest at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. While Ex-Con Dom had his moments in the match, The American Nightmare prevailed over his rival without much difficulty.

While things ended on the right note for Cody Rhodes at the PLE, that may not be the case in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, as he could be attacked by Brock Lesnar.

As you may know, The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate have some unfinished business between them. The duo are currently tied at 1-1, and the deciding bout between the pair is rumored to take place at SummerSlam.

WWE is reportedly planning to have Rhodes lock horns with The Beast in a Bullrope Match at the Biggest Party of Summer. With Cody's ongoing feud against Dominik seemingly reaching its climax last night, WWE could reignite his rivalry with Brock Lesnar on Monday's RAW.

While many had expected Lesnar to make his presence felt in Rhodes' match at MITB, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, his potential return on Monday night seems highly likely.

The creative team could have The Beast Incarnate make a comeback on the post-MITB episode of RAW to lay waste to The American Nightmare. This potential angle would then set up their rumored clash for SummerSlam beautifully.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar has been a riveting feud in WWE

Truth be told, Cody Rhodes' feud against Brock Lesnar has delivered on all fronts. Apart from it doing great numbers at the box office, it has been an enthralling and entertaining affair.

However, this feud has been challenging for The American Nightmare, especially from a physical point of view. Nonetheless, Rhodes has shown heart to go toe-to-toe with The Beast, even besting him on several occasions.

The former AEW star recently opened up about his feud against The Beast in an interview. Speaking to Gamespot, Rhodes said:

"Brock is so large, being so violent, and again [being] the most decorated combat sports athlete of all time. But I just feel like I don't know how to put it. It feels like there's an ace up my sleeve that Brock Lesnar is not aware of. I think Brock Lesnar's not aware of anything about me, other than the fact that I came into WWE and lit it up."

The rivalry between Lesnar and Cody has produced two high-octane encounters, and fans can expect their potential final encounter to be no different at SummerSlam.

Are you excited about Cody Rhodes' potential match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

