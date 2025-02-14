WWE legend to return and attack former Universal Champion in the parking lot on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

WWE has some huge matches set for this week's SmackDown, and with Elimination Chamber on the horizon, the card for the premium live event may start to take form during the show. Two major qualifying matches have been confirmed for both the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches.

Apart from that, WWE legend Randy Orton could shock the world with a potential return to attack Kevin Owens in the parking lot, setting up a match for Elimination Chamber. The Prizefighter was unsuccessful in capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a ladder match at Royal Rumble.

Following that, Owens attacked Sami Zayn with a packaged piledriver on RAW after the premium live event because Zayn had not helped him during the ladder match, despite being at ringside in the final moments. Sami has been announced as out of action indefinitely, with a potential match between the two set to take place at WrestleMania.

Another name that Owens took out of action with a piledriver is Randy Orton. The Viper has not been seen on WWE TV for weeks, and recent reports from WrestleVotes suggest that he might not have any storyline-related issues keeping him out of the ring action.

While Orton's return date is still uncertain, he could shock the world by interrupting Kevin Owens during a promo from his car in the parking lot. Orton might attack the former Universal Champion during his promo, probably dragging him out to the ring before challenging him to a match at Elimination Chamber.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Kevin Owens has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE

While fans have been waiting for Kevin Owens to win the World Championship, the company seems not ready to hand the gold to The Prizefighter just yet. Although there was some speculation that Kevin Owens might leave WWE due to a lack of opportunities, he has reportedly signed a new deal with the promotion.

Owens' previous contract was reportedly set to expire in early 2025, and reports from Fightful Select indicate that the former Universal Champion has signed a new five-year deal with the company.

With a new deal, Owens might have a plethora of opportunities coming his way after his immense character work over the past few months. Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has planned for the star next.

