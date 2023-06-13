WWE legend to return at Money in the Bank to cost Cody Rhodes a win?

Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one contest at WWE Money in the Bank. However, The American Nightmare could succumb to a loss in the encounter due to interference from Brock Lesnar.

As you may know, following a huge win at Backlash 2023, Cody Rhodes took on The Beast in a rematch at Night of Champions. However, Lesnar dominated the bout, prevailing over The American Nightmare at the event.

Following that, Cody made an appearance on the post-Night of Champions edition of RAW, seemingly challenging Lensar to another showdown.

While many expected a grudge match between the duo at Money in the Bank, it hasn't come to fruition. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion has booked Rhodes in a match against Dominik at the premium live event.

However, given The Beast and Rhodes still have some unfinished business between them, it wouldn't be surprising if Lesnar returns at Money in the Bank to interfere in Cody's match. The former WWE Champion could make his presence felt during the encounter to cost The American Nightmare a win.

With the two stalwarts rumored to face each other at SummerSlam 2023, this potential angle would set up their match beautifully for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cody Rhodes could face Brock Lesnar in a rare stipulation match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

As mentioned earlier, WWE is planning the third and seemingly final encounter between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2023. However, the Stamford-based company could add a rare stipulation to the encounter.

A recent report revealed that The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate could lock horns with each other in a Bullrope match at SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then a gruesome, high-voltage encounter between the duo could be on the cards at the biggest WWE extravaganza of the summer.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC One of the stipulations being rumored for Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3 is a Bull Rope Match One of the stipulations being rumored for Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3 is a Bull Rope Match https://t.co/Sm08icV90G

On another note, Rhodes' ongoing rivalry with Lesnar has been a huge success, especially from a commercial point of view. While the two encounters have received mixed responses from fans, there hasn't been a dull moment in this rivalry. Fans can expect more of the same, leading up to their third encounter at SummerSlam.

Do you want Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III to take place at SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

