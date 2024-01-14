Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, The Visionary could lose his title to the four-time champion due to a WWE legend returning with a new faction.

The superstar in question is John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL. For those unaware, the former WWE Champion previously revealed that he is willing to return to manage Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher in WWE.

While nothing has come of it yet, things may change on Monday's RAW as JBL could return with Jinder's closest allies, Veer Mahaan and Sanga, aka Indus Sher.

The trio could make their presence felt during Seth Rollins' match against Mahal to help the latter win the title. Indus Sher, under the umbrella of JBL, could lay waste to Rollins, costing him his World Heavyweight Championship.

Though it's mere speculation at this point, the possibility of the same coming true on Monday night can't be ruled out.

JBL's honest opinion of WWE RAW star Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher

WWE legend JBL shared his honest opinion of Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher in an earlier interview.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, the veteran revealed that he is a big fan of Mahal and Indus Sher, and would love to manage them in WWE.

"Hey, I am a big fan of Jinder Mahal and Veer. I love those guys. Yes, I would love to manage those guys." JBL added, "I even tried to learn Hindi a couple of years ago, but I wasn't very good at it. It's a hard language. For English [speakers], it's easy to kind of learn Spanish and German. But Hindi is so different that I didn't do very well at it. So, I would love to manage those guys. I think they've got all the ability in the world. The fact that you can go to a country of 1.4 billion people, their home, is pretty amazing."

WWE RAW this Monday night promises to be full of action and drama, and fans wouldn't want to miss out all the fun.

