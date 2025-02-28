WWE legend to return on SmackDown amid The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes? Chances explored 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was given a big offer by The Rock last week on SmackDown. The Brahma Bull offered to fulfill all of The American Nightmare’s wishes and dreams in exchange for his soul and being his champion. Before the Undisputed Champion comes to a decision, there is a chance that Paul Heyman could have a word with him regarding the offer.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline has a good relationship with Cody Rhodes and was also a close friend of his father, Dusty Rhodes. While The American Nightmare was surrounded by friends when he became the Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania XL, he stands alone and without allies right now. Thus, Paul Heyman could reach out to Rhodes and speak to him as a friend.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t been seen since the 2025 Royal Rumble but could return this week on SmackDown. The last time The Wiseman spoke with The Rock, the latter had put the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns’ neck and congratulated him for the Tribal Combat match win.

Since Roman Reigns is out of commission because of Seth Rollins’ brutal attack on The OTC at the Rumble, Heyman could advise Rhodes to safeguard himself. Thus, despite his cordial relationship with The Final Boss, he could ask The American Nightmare not to give into temptation at the Elimination Chamber. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Cody Rhodes could turn heel at the Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes has been a babyface throughout the reinvention of his image in the independent circuit and maintained the character even after his WWE return. This week on RAW, however, The American Nightmare spoke to Seth Rollins in a rude way that was very uncharacteristic of him.

Seth Rollins asked Rhodes why he didn’t slap The Rock when he extended the offer to him. He also said that he didn’t want to regret helping The American Nightmare become the champion only for him to sell his soul to The Final Boss. The Undisputed Champion retorted by reminding Rollins of his corruption and his time with The Authority.

In a way, this reaction from The American Nightmare proved The Visionary’s point that if he could be aggressive against Rollins, he could have been aggressive against The Rock. Additionally, The High Chief had also pointed out the level of friendship and closeness he shared with Rhodes these days. Thus, it could be easy for the Undisputed Champion to give in to what The Brahma Bull wants.

This could make Rollins see his own past self who got sold out to Triple H and betrayed The Shield. Thus, there is a chance that The Architect and Cody Rhodes could get into a feud together. Moreover, they could also face each other at WrestleMania 41 if The Visionary wins the Elimination Chamber match. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these two stars.

