WWE legend's daughter to officially sign a contract and immediately attack Liv Morgan? Exploring the chances

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:02 GMT
WWE star Liv Morgan (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Liv Morgan is preparing for WrestleMania 41, as she and Raquel Rodriguez are expected to put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Still, it is unclear who they will face at the Showcase of The Immortals, while Raquel will also try to dethrone Lyra Valkyria and become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. As for Liv Morgan, she could have to deal with an unexpected opponent on the road to WrestleMania. This opponent is Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah.

Aalyah has been linked to a move to WWE to join her father and brother, Dominik Mysterio. However, she has yet to appear on the roster. Going forward, This could change, and Aalyah Mysterio could sign with WWE to go after Liv Morgan immediately. This would add a new angle to the rivalry in the Mysterio family, which started a couple of years ago when Dirty Dom turned heel and turned on his father.

On that occasion, she targeted Liv and started a feud with her, which could lead to a match on RAW or WrestleMania 41. It could also re-ignite the feud between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, as Rey would team up with his daughter to take on Liv and Dominik in a mixed tag team match.

Former WWE star says she would love to face Liv Morgan

Layla had an interview with Wrestlezone and opened up about some of the female wrestlers she would love to face if she returned to WWE.

The former WWE star explained why she would challenge Morgan and the reigning Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green.

"I would have to say Chelsea Green, because of her character-wise stuff like that. Also, I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else," Layla said. [h/t 411 Mania]

It would be interesting to see whether Layla returns to WWE a decade after her last match with the Stamford-based company. She last competed in 2015 and has retired from professional wrestling since then.

Edited by Angana Roy
