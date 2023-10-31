WWE legend's son to end Roman Reigns' iconic title reign? It's not Cody Rhodes

Many have attempted to end Roman Reigns' historic 1000-plus day reign as WWE Universal Champion, including the son of Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes. However, since wrestling has more than one royal family, another young star who may eventually challenge The Tribal Chief for the title is Declan McMahon.

Declan McMahon is the eldest of the three sons of Marissa Mazzola and Shane McMahon. He plays football for the Indiana Hoosiers as the team's running back and quarterback. He is currently not training to be a WWE Superstar but has expressed his interest in participating in the sport in the future. With this in mind, there's a possibility that he could even cross paths with Roman Reigns.

There's a high possibility that Declan will appear in the Stamford-based promotion and even become a champion once he does. However, it's pretty hard to see him be the one to defeat Reigns. McMahon is only 19 and has no prior wrestling experience. If he does decide to join professional wrestling, it will take a while for him to become a credible contender for the World Championship.

Despite his name, Declan will also have to prove to other superstars and the fans that he is worthy of being a champion. Hence, he may not be the one to end Reigns' iconic title run.

Could Roman Reigns meet another McMahon in WWE in the future?

Declan McMahon with the WWE Championship

The McMahons have been involved with the WWE product in different capacities for decades. While Declan is seemingly eyeing to be a superstar like his father, his cousin has a different role in mind.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Declan said that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's eldest daughter, Aurora, has expressed interest in a backstage role. With this in mind, her path could also cross with Roman Reigns in the future, but more subtly.

"We have such a great family, and you know, we are all so supportive of each other. So, I think really any of us would want to do it. I know Aurora, Paul's daughter, Triple H's oldest daughter, has always talked about wanting to do it and having my dad and my grandpa's ego, you know, I think I'd be the best. So, you know!"

Have Declan McMahon and Roman Reigns already met before?

Since Declan is a McMahon and a fan of the product, it's no surprise that he has attended some recent shows. In an Instagram post last May, he was seen posing with Roman Reigns and his other friends backstage.

It remains to be seen what will happen if Declan decides to join WWE in the future.

