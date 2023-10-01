WWE legend's son set to challenge for the NXT North American Championship? Exploring the possibility

At NXT No Mercy 2023, Dominik Mysterio's reign as the North American Champion came to an end after Trick Williams defeated him. Given Dominik belongs to RAW, the 26-year-old will now be expected to pursue his career on the red brand. This leads to several questions about who will face Williams for the title.

While there are plenty of superstars who are capable of giving Williams a tough fight, there is a possibility of a WWE legend's son making his debut and challenging the new North American Champion. The superstar in question is former AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr.

After signing with WWE recently, Pillman Jr. was assigned to NXT. Since then, he is yet to make his debut. However, it seems as if the same will happen soon since the Stamford-based promotion has teased his debut on a few occasions. Pillman Jr.'s vignette even aired at NXT No Mercy.

Hence, if Pillman Jr. makes his NXT debut next week, it would not be a surprise to see him go after Trick Williams and his title. Challenging for the North American Championship is the best way WWE could introduce him to their fans, and it would also help him grow his career rapidly with the Stamford-based promotion.

NXT star Brian Pillman Jr. competed in various promotions before WWE

While Brian Pillman Jr. is one of WWE's newest additions, he is certainly not new to wrestling. Son of the legendary Brian Pillman Sr., he has competed in various independent promotions. The 30-year-old made his debut for Combat Zone Wrestling, after which he experienced success.

Pillman Jr.'s first major break came in 2018 when he got signed by Major League Wrestling. In the three years that he spent at the promotion, Pillman Jr. was a part of the New Hart Foundation and won the MLW World Tag Team Championship with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart.

After a successful stint at MLW, the 30-year-old was signed to AEW in 2019. Even though he did not win a title at the Jacksonville-based promotion, Pillman Jr. was appreciated for his work inside the ring. His performances towards the end of his tenure are what probably earned him a call-up from WWE.

Given that Brian Pillman Jr. is now with the Stamford-based promotion and set to make his debut on NXT, it would be interesting to see what he achieves in his career. Taking into account the talent he has, fans will expect plenty from the 30-year-old superstar.

