WWE legend to turn heel on Cody Rhodes during SmackDown to set up a rematch after a decade? Analyzing the chances

The narrative drastically changed on Monday Night RAW after Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Could WWE SmackDown feature yet another twist in The American Nightmare's year-long quest to finish his story?

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins tried to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. While challenging Rollins is a great option for Rhodes, a WWE SmackDown visit may help make the perfect decision leading to The Show of Shows.

Suppose The American Nightmare involves himself in a segment on the blue brand. In that case, he may be confronted by Randy Orton, who failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While it seems unlikely, The Viper could turn heel on Cody and start to portray a new character moving forward.

If something like this is to materialize, it could set up a dream match between the former Legacy stablemates. The two superstars last battled against each other in 2013, so it has been over a decade since the one-on-one encounter happened. To make things more interesting, a stipulation could be made that Randy Orton will get added to the WrestleMania 40 main event if he defeated Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2024.

While this speculation is nowhere near confirmed, it will be interesting to see if the unexpected heel turn happens anytime soon.

What else could Cody Rhodes do if he appears on WWE SmackDown?

While Seth Rollins put on an impressive argument, Cody Rhodes did not confirm if he would challenge The Visionary. The American Nightmare may appear on SmackDown to discuss if he should challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare could also interact with Paul Heyman and possibly fire shots at The Tribal Chief, teasing the much-awaited WrestleMania rematch. It will be interesting to see what role Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will play in this storyline.

A few more people Cody could interact with are AJ Styles and LA Knight, who were in title contention before the former won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

