WWE Superstar CM Punk lost his final chance to be in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after losing the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. Fueled with rage after missing out on a title match against Cody Rhodes, The Second City Saint fired shots at John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Rock.

However, the Straight Edge Superstar still has three ways to headline the Show of Shows in Las Vegas. Here's how:

#3. CM Punk could call in the favor that Paul Heyman owes him

CM Punk joined hands with Roman Reigns to help the OG Bloodline win against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames. However, neither Punk nor Reigns wanted to work with each other, and the two stayed united because of Paul Heyman.

In return for helping The OTC, The Wiseman now owes a favor to The Second City Saint. While the exact nature of this favor remains a mystery, there is a chance that he could call it in to insert himself in the Undisputed WWE Championship match. Thus, Punk could go on to face Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Punk could enter a Triple Threat match against two former Universal Champions

Aside from inserting himself into the Undisputed WWE Championship feud, CM Punk could also choose to settle his vendetta against Seth Rollins. Adam Pearce has announced a Steel Cage match between the two men at Madison Square Garden next week. However, there is a chance that The Visionary could score an equalizer in New York.

WWE could give The Architect the win to turn the Punk-Rollins feud into a trilogy at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, The Revolutionary has also opened the wounds of Roman Reigns by destroying him with Curb Stomps on the floor and the steel steps at the Royal Rumble.

If the OTC gets added to the match, CM Punk would go against the two-time former Universal Champions in Las Vegas.

#1. CM Punk could sell his soul and be The Rock's man to take over the World Heavyweight Title

The Rock has launched his mission to take over WWE. The Final Boss has already bought the soul of John Cena, who will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. So far, however, The High Chief doesn’t have a man to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Thus, CM Punk could use this chance to sell his soul to The Rock and become his man to steal the world title.

The Brahma Bull holds tremendous influence and power right now. Hence, he could insert The Second City Saint into the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. This would allow The Straight Edge Superstar to win the prestigious title for the fourth time in his career. In return, Punk could sell his soul like Cena and have a heel turn.

