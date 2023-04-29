WWE Live Event Results: Huge 2-on-3 Handicap match; Cody Rhodes defeats former Universal Champion; Seth Rollins gets special treatment (Belfast, 04/28)

WWE continued its ongoing European tour with a live event in Belfast, Ireland on Friday, April 28. The event only featured performers from RAW as SmackDown stars are over in Texas for this week's edition of the blue brand.

The show kicked off with a huge title match as Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Iyo Sky before their showdown at Backlash. The match ended in DQ after the rest of the Damage CTRL played interference. However, Asuka came to Belair's aid to set up a 2-on-3 Handicap Match. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the babyface duo picked up the victory.

The Handicap Match was followed by a couple of singles matches featuring The Judgment Day members. While Damian Priest picked up a victory over Dolph Ziggler, Dominik Mysterio defeated Dexter Lumis.

Next up, Seth Rollins came out to a huge ovation from the live crowd. Fans in the arena continued to sing The Visionary's theme song for over five minutes, which led to his opponent, The Miz, losing his cool. Rollins did not disappoint the crowd as he picked up a win over The A-Lister.

The three singles matches were followed by tag team action where Chad Gable and Otis defeated Maximum Male Models. This was followed by a triple-threat match for the United States Championship where Austin Theory defended his title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. The rising star was able to retain the title after Reed and Lashley tore each other apart.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who defeated Finn Balor in the main event. The American Nightmare addressed the live crowd after the match, stating that he intends to avenge the injustice that took place at WrestleMania 39 and return to Belfast as a world champion.

WWE @WWE



might be at



#SmackDown "What happened to me at #WrestleMania in Hollywood, is an injustice that I 100% intend on avenging. It doesn't matter what brand I'm on." @CodyRhodes might be at #WWEBelfast , but he's keeping a close eye on the start of the #WWEDraft tonight "What happened to me at #WrestleMania in Hollywood, is an injustice that I 100% intend on avenging. It doesn't matter what brand I'm on."@CodyRhodes might be at #WWEBelfast, but he's keeping a close eye on the start of the #WWEDraft tonight 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/HoPtTMZ3SM

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Belfast, Ireland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Raw Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Io Sky via DQ when Dakota Kai and Bayley interfere. Bianca Belair and Asuka def. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler Dominick Mysterio def. Dexter Lumis Seth Rollins def. The Miz Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis def. Maximum Male Models WWE United States Title: Austin Theory def. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

Poll : 0 votes