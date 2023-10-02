WWE made Dominik Mysterio lose his title before RAW to save him from public humiliating punishment? Looking at the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is no longer a champion. The young star lost his title last night at a WWE event and while fans have been wondering what's next for him, there might be a good reason that the company had for taking his title away from him. In fact, they may be saving him from public humiliation by doing so. Let's take a look at what this could mean.

Dominik Mysterio has held the North American Title for some time now and brought it with him to the main roster. With his title reign, until last night, every member of The Judgment Day was holding a championship. That's no longer the case. Last night, with no Rhea Ripley by his side, Dominik lost the title to Trick Williams.

The Judgment Day has gotten away with doing what they want a lot. Their interferences have helped each other win the major titles when they needed it. However, the fact that they break rules has not gone unnoticed.

This is especially true when Dominik and Finn Balor went too far after RAW went off the air. Forced to retreat thanks to the combined forces of their rivals, they were frustrated. Balor punched a referee who was among the officials separating them from Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

However, it was Dominik Mysterio who broke free and hit a referee with a big boot when the official was not even looking. A very angry Adam Pearce then made Dominik retreat further along with the rest of The Judgment Day.

The punishment for breaking such a rule can lead to punishments. In the past stars have been suspended for attacking officials as well as issued heavy fines. While there was speculation that the company might strip Dominik Mysterio of the title, it appears that WWE might have chosen another way to punish the star. By having him lose, he is no longer holding on to the title.

Had he been stripped of the title, the punishment would have been a very public humiliation. Instead, this was a seemingly less extreme alternative. It should be noted that this is speculation, and there's no guarantee that the company did this. However, the timing of his unexpected loss makes this a possibility.

The attack on the referee could still be addressed separately on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio is expected to appear on WWE RAW tomorrow

While Mysterio has lost his title, there has been one star who appears to have been blamed for not supporting him, and he's not even a Judgment Day member. JD McDonagh's involvement with The Judgment Day has become a topic of conversation and it will be interesting to see what happens next for him on RAW this week.

Rhea Ripley has been absent for a while as well, and it remains to be seen if she returns to comfort Dominik for losing his title on RAW tomorrow.