Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker appeared on tonight's edition of WWE RAW ahead of his big World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins. Cathy Kelly interviewed him backstage, asking him his thoughts on Finn Balor's attack on The Visionary.

Breakker was calm, collected, and confident that Rollins would show up in NXT for their scheduled match. While Breakker appeared on RAW to help promote their bout, how did WWE make a huge mistake with his segment?

To better promote Breakker vs. Rollins for NXT, WWE could have instead had the former NXT Champion blindside the World Heavyweight Champion. It would have made sense since Rollins committed to two title matches on back-to-back days.

It would have also been more consistent for Bron Breakker to attack Rollins, as his bout is this week. He's been laying NXT stars out left and right, so it would have been consistent with his current character.

WWE is trying to attract more eyes to the NXT product, including having a huge title match between Rollins and Bron Breakker. The strange segments could have been one of the changes that Vince McMahon allegedly made to the June 19th episode of RAW.

We can't know for sure what the reasoning was, but we do know that Rollins will make the match regardless of injury, as he confirmed he would show up later in the show.

Bron Breakker looked to test Seth Rollins' workhorse claims

Rollins opened RAW by coming out to the ring. Finn Balor, his opponent for Money in the Bank, then attacked him from behind. The attack essentially ended tonight's open challenge while also putting tomorrow's match in jeopardy.

The entire situation was a bit convoluted as Rollins answered Bron Breakker's provocation a day after issuing his own open challenge. Since The Visionary would be facing the former NXT Champion anyway, it essentially made the RAW open challenge obsolete.

Rollins has established himself as a fighting champion, and he's already defended the title more than Roman Reigns has since WrestleMania. With a match against Balor already set for Money in the Bank, it put WWE in a strange situation.

So many challenges and open challenges made booking a bit harder than the usual monthly title defense. The backstage interview was at least a way to address the many title matches.

