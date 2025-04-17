WWE to make a huge last minute change to Naomi vs. Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania is just days away now. The two-night extravaganza will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday and the program has an absolutely loaded lineup filled with major stars.

One of the most highly anticipated matches for WWE WrestleMania 41 is Naomi vs. Jade Cargill. This highly personal feud has been building for months, but really even longer than that without fans realizing it. Given how personal it is, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment may add a stipulation to the bout. They might make it an Ambulance Match.

An Ambulance Match is one of the most dangerous and personal bouts in pro wrestling history. The match is typically a no disqualification and no count-out, as the only way to win is to beat your opponent down so badly that you can then throw them into an ambulance and shut the door.

This stipulation would be extremely fitting for the two WWE stars' upcoming WrestleMania match for several reasons. For starters, there is a lot of animosity and hatred the pair share.

More than that, Naomi brutally attacked Jade Cargill and caused The Storm to be taken away from SmackDown in an ambulance last year. At Elimination Chamber Toronto, Jade then sent Naomi to the hospital. What better match for the two than an Ambulance Match given those two major inciting incidents?

Naomi and Jade Cargill continue to make their WWE rivalry more personal

While the two attacks were absolutely brutal, it may be everything that has gone down following the big reveal and the Elimination Chamber: Toronto beatdown that has truly captivated fans. It seems as if Jade Cargill and Naomi make things more and more personal week after week.

For starters, they have routinely gotten physical. Jade has fiercely attacked Naomi. The Queen of Glow has, in turn, assaulted Cargill and even left The Storm lying motionless on Friday Night SmackDown.

More than the physicality, however, might be the interviews and vignettes. The WWE stars have not held back in their criticisms of the other, often claiming the other's jealousy and bitterness had led to this violent explosion of a friendship.

Yet, that still isn't the end of things. The two are constantly attacking each other on social media, both directly and indirectly. These insults are extremely personal, often with layered meanings.

With how intense things have gotten for the pair, it only makes sense for their match to be an intense fight. The Ambulance Match might be exactly what this feud deserves to take it to its logical conclusion.

