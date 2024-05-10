WWE should not make the mistake of crowning 21-year veteran the 2024 King of the Ring

The 2024 King of the Ring Tournament Qualifiers will continue on SmackDown this week, with four matches taking place in the opening round. As announced by WWE, Randy Orton will clash with AJ Styles, and Baron Corbin will take on Carmelo Hayes. In addition, Angelo Dawkins will face Tama Tonga, and LA Knight will clash with Santos Escobar.

LA Knight is one of the top superstars in WWE and is considered one of the favorites to represent the blue brand in the King of the Ring Tournament Finals, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 25.

Still, this might not be the ideal scenario for the 21-year veteran, and it might not help him take it to the next level.

WWE should keep LA Knight for an MITB win to continue the momentum of his push last year

LA Knight received a significant push from WWE last year and emerged as one of the top babyfaces. He even challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Thus, it would be better if the company had him win the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in early July. This would help continue the momentum he gained last year, as an MITB win would result in a future title shot and a grand opportunity to become either the World Heavyweight Champion or the Undisputed WWE Champion.

A King of the Ring win is not what LA Knight currently wants

To add to what mentioned above, a win at the King of the Ring Tournament could be compared to his victory at SummerSlam of 2023, when he won the 25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Even though it was prestigious at the time, he needed something more substantial to help him emerge as a WWE champion and not get stuck in the mid-card.

WWE should book LA Knight for a title match against Logan Paul

Instead of having him as part of the King of the Ring Tournament, WWE should book LA Knight for a title match in one of the future Premium Live Events. An ideal opponent would be the reigning United States Champion, Logan Paul.

The Maverick is a part-timer, and fans should expect him to be in action for Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, so a feud with LA Knight could make sense for him as well.

As for the 21-year veteran, it would help him return to the title picture, while a win would further push him to the top. Since moving to the main roster, The Megastar has never won a major title.

