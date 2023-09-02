WWE making a major change to Rhea Ripley's World title? What fans must know

Rhea Ripley has been the World Champion for months and is set to face Raquel Rodriquez at WWE Payback 2023. But is her championship getting an unexpected change?

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. After getting drafted to WWE RAW, she shortly received a brand new title called the WWE Women's World Championship, which looked similar to the World Heavyweight Championship.

During an interview with Sony Sports Network, her Payback challenger Raquel Rodrigues referred to the title as the RAW Women's Championship, leading fans to speculate that the Women's World Championship could have been renamed to RAW Women's Championship. Fans can check out the video below.

However, that's not true as of now. While the title is certainly on the red brand, its official name remains the Women's World Championship, as reflected on the company's official website and advertisements. The title will be on the line tomorrow.

Rhea Ripley has had a fierce rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez leading up to WWE Payback 2023

Rhea Ripley injured Raquel's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, over a month ago using a steel chair on WWE RAW. That led to the babyface coming to the aid of her injured partner.

The two titanic stars were seemingly set to battle over the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2023. However, Rodriguez suffered an injury and was unable to compete at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Fortunately, Big Mami Cool recovered a few weeks ago and was cleared to compete. She attacked the champion on WWE RAW and informed the fans of her being cleared to compete. The 32-year-old also announced that she will face The Eradicator of The Judgment Day at WWE Payback 2023.

Among the tensions between Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley will arguably confront the biggest obstacle in her reign as the Women's World Champion. The Clash of Titans will happen in just a few hours, and fans can't wait.

