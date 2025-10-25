WWE may have accidentally spoiled AJ Lee’s return date

The former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, made her highly anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to aid her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.This led to a mixed tag team match between the power couples at ESPN's Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Lee's comeback drew a major reaction from the fans. However, since competing in a mixed tag match, The Black Widow has gone missing again, raising serious concerns about her future with the company.WWE may have leaked AJ Lee's returnWhile the Stamford-based promotion has not issued any official statement about Lee's return, Netflix, the official streaming partner for the company, has been promoting the November 17 edition of RAW from Madison Square Garden with the Black Widow's banner. This subtly suggests that she may return next month.AJ Lee could chase the title on the red brandUpon her return to the flagship show, AJ Lee could be gunning for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship, considering she was involved in a rivalry with The Man.Big Time Becks could be the ideal rival for the 38-year-old female icon to kick off her singles journey on the crowded women's roster on WWE RAW.Becky Lynch is in a feud with a rising prospectCurrently, The Man is engaged in a rivalry with the underdog rising star, Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri. Becky and Maxxine have locked horns twice, and both times the 28-year-old controversially scored wins over the veteran champion.Fans have been showing interest in the feud because of its unique storyline. After her program with Maxxine ends, AJ Lee could be the best option as her next title challenger.It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Lee when she finally returns to the Stamford-based promotion.