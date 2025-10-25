  • home icon
  • WWE may have accidentally spoiled AJ Lee’s return date

WWE may have accidentally spoiled AJ Lee’s return date

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 25, 2025 08:13 GMT
AJ Lee is former WWE Divas Champion (Image Credit: WWE.Com)
AJ Lee is former WWE Divas Champion (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee, made her highly anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to aid her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

This led to a mixed tag team match between the power couples at ESPN's Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Lee's comeback drew a major reaction from the fans. However, since competing in a mixed tag match, The Black Widow has gone missing again, raising serious concerns about her future with the company.

WWE may have leaked AJ Lee's return

While the Stamford-based promotion has not issued any official statement about Lee's return, Netflix, the official streaming partner for the company, has been promoting the November 17 edition of RAW from Madison Square Garden with the Black Widow's banner. This subtly suggests that she may return next month.

AJ Lee could chase the title on the red brand

Upon her return to the flagship show, AJ Lee could be gunning for Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship, considering she was involved in a rivalry with The Man.

Big Time Becks could be the ideal rival for the 38-year-old female icon to kick off her singles journey on the crowded women's roster on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch is in a feud with a rising prospect

Currently, The Man is engaged in a rivalry with the underdog rising star, Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri. Becky and Maxxine have locked horns twice, and both times the 28-year-old controversially scored wins over the veteran champion.

Fans have been showing interest in the feud because of its unique storyline. After her program with Maxxine ends, AJ Lee could be the best option as her next title challenger.

It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Lee when she finally returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
